Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 81.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 65,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $12,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $187.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

