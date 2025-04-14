Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,669 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.59% of Phreesia worth $154,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $94,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,451.30. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,381.82. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,963 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.