Promising Metaverse Stocks To Consider – April 12th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that create or support virtual worlds, digital environments, and interactive platforms that blend physical and virtual realities. These companies often invest in technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, and cloud computing, positioning themselves at the forefront of an emerging digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.54. 5,017,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,801. The company has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 576,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.09. Globant has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

