Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $55,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 120.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

