Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $75,000 Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

CLIR opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

