Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,668 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Regency Centers worth $156,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.