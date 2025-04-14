Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reliance were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Reliance by 35,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $279.38 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $330.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.06.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Reliance

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

