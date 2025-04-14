Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,776 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after acquiring an additional 403,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,708,000 after acquiring an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 1,024.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $240.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 401.35, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.