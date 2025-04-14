Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 619,459 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 305.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Under Armour worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $18,688,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 1,453,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 374,664 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UA opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

