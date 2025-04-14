Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,967 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $132,626,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 166,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,961,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $317.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

