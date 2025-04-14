Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Quanex Building Products worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 28.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after buying an additional 351,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

