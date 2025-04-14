Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AAON by 691.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

