Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BrightView by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 293.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BrightView by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightView by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 177,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

