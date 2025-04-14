Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,246 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Ingevity worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $31.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

