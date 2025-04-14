Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after buying an additional 652,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,115,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $223.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.61 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average is $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

