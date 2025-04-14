Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AdvanSix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 162.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 29.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $20.47 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $547.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

