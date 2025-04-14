Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,449,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 312,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and have sold 21,178,742 shares valued at $582,769,150. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:EDR opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.