Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 8.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CHX opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

