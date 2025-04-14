Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BCC opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $155.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

