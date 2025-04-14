Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $86,636,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $60,866,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,925,665.06. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $206.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.58. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

