Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.22% of Denny’s worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Denny’s by 2,820.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,854 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 274,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Denny’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 251,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $153.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn bought 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,423.28. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelli Valade purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,094.78. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

