Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,606,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in FOX by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 702,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

