Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 84.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

