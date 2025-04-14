Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.86. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

