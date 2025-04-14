Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $206,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

