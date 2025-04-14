Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

