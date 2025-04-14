Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SKY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $81.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

