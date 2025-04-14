Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $219.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day moving average of $277.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

