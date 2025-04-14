Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,124,000 after buying an additional 114,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.82. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

