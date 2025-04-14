Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

