Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.83 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $452,363,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 635,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 266,392 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 926,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,367,000 after purchasing an additional 218,792 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.24 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

