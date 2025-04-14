Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $8,373,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total value of $2,390,653.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,637.36. This represents a 47.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,346 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $194.40 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $211.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

