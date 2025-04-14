Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of NCR Voyix worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 966.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 663,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYX opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

