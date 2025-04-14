Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Select Water Solutions worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 319.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

