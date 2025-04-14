Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

