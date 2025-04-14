Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

