Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.88 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

