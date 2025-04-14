Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,011,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Powerfleet Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

