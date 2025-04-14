Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 33,704 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 188.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of CorVel worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CorVel by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 281,471 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $115.86 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,497.52. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140 over the last ninety days. 47.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

