Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,524 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.15% of Eastern worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastern by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 719.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eastern by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

