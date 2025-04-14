Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $163,833,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,455 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $22,778,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 535,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

