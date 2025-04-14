Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,443.22. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

