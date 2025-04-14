Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $123.90.

Insider Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

