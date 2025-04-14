Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 554,462 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,562.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GNW opened at $6.55 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

