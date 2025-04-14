Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This represents a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

