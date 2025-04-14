Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PROG were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 292,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PROG by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PROG Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PRG opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

