Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.