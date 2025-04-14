Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 236,154 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.04% of Mama’s Creations worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

