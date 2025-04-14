Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,288 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,909,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 869,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.25%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

