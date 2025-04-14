Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,819 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of Limbach worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limbach by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limbach by 698.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Limbach by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Limbach Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

